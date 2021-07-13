Companies / Mining Unrest forces MC Mining to close KZN colliery The Australian miner has stopped its mine to protect staff and to keep violent mobs away as SA grapples to control rampant looting and arson BL PREMIUM

MC Mining closed its Uitkomst colliery in KwaZulu-Natal as violence swept through the province, with looters and arsonists attacking businesses after protests against the 15-month imprisonment of former president Jacob Zuma, spiralled out of control.

The company is the first to announce the closure of a mining operation due to the violence that started last week. Coal is mainly mined in northern KwaZulu-Natal, home to Zuma...