Unrest forces MC Mining to close KZN colliery
The Australian miner has stopped its mine to protect staff and to keep violent mobs away as SA grapples to control rampant looting and arson
13 July 2021 - 15:38
MC Mining closed its Uitkomst colliery in KwaZulu-Natal as violence swept through the province, with looters and arsonists attacking businesses after protests against the 15-month imprisonment of former president Jacob Zuma, spiralled out of control.
The company is the first to announce the closure of a mining operation due to the violence that started last week. Coal is mainly mined in northern KwaZulu-Natal, home to Zuma...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now