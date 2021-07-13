Companies / Financial Services Sasria says it is sufficiently capitalised to settle unrest claims The state-owned insurer says it has three times the capital required by regulators to meet unrest-related claims but will not disclose the rand value BL PREMIUM

Sasria, the only insurer in SA that provides cover against risks such as civil commotion, public disorder, strikes, riots and terrorism, says it is sufficiently capitalised and has three times the required minimum needed to settle claims related to the unrest sweeping across large swathes of the country.

The state-owned insurer provides non-mandatory cover for damages caused by civil unrest or public violence up to a maximum amount of R500m per policyholder, with clients typically opting for the level of Sasria cover they require as an optional extra when taking out private insurance policies...