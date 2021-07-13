National Western Cape beefs up security to prevent violence and looting The province has prepared a comprehensive plan to deal with a possible outbreak BL PREMIUM

The Western Cape is on high alert for a possible outbreak of looting and violence in the province and has deployed police officers to possible hotspots to prevent a spread of the occurrences that are gripping KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

No incidents have so far been reported in the province despite fake news to the contrary...