JUSTICE MALALA: What the Ramaphosa-Sisulu fiasco means for SA
Even by Ramaphosa’s own reckoning, the ANC is imploding and taking us all down with it
26 January 2022 - 08:00
Sometimes we need to write things down for no reason other than that those who come after us can marvel at how bad a place we found ourselves in as a country. So here is my record of the manifest hypocrisy of our leaders this past week.
Tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu last week told the nation that her boss, President Cyril Ramaphosa, was lying when he said that she had apologised for insulting the judiciary and attacking the constitution...
