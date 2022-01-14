EUSEBIUS MCKAISER: Don’t fall for tactics of fans of underachieving ANC politicians who try to distract us

There is nothing feminist, pro-women or pro-poor about minister Lindiwe Sisulu’s poor governance track record in the portfolios she has occupied in government over many years.

The same is true, collectively, of the entire ANC-led government, including all the men who are her cabinet colleagues. This government is not pro-poor, not pro-women and certainly not pro-black women.

A critique of the way in which a particular black man or a particular black woman undermines the justice project, which is meant to serve black people generally, is not an inherently racist nor an inherently sexist critique.

It is important not to fall for the propagandistic tactic of fans of underachieving ANC politicians, who will continue to try their darndest to distract us all by changing the subject from an unflinching examination of the odious record of these lacklustre politicians to otherwise necessary conversations about race and gender that are wrongly attached in this instance to a straightforward evaluation of the politics and job performance of the uninspired lot in our government.

The biggest obstacle to self-actualisation and living meaningful lives for all women, and for black women especially, is the lack of commitment to intersectional politics and justice on the part of us men — all of us. We enjoy the benefits of patriarchy and reproduce it.

Even many of us who are black are fluent in antiracism but not in antisexism, and we are even less fluent in anti-misogynoir politics. A casual perusal of SA social media platforms will present you with a buffet of examples of black men who furiously critique racism but who are habitually silent on homophobia and misogyny and even silent on critiques of capitalism.

That is because many of us are driven by a careerist desire to be let into the privileged corridors of this or that company or workplace rather than by a deeper commitment to eliminating structural injustices more generally across fault lines that go beyond our biographical identity markers and brute personal material interest.

Which is all the more reason to take with a pinch of salt the rare and insincere rehearsal of allyship of some black male fans of Sisulu when they come out to play. Most of them are gaming, which is why you could not find in their public work a sustained record of fighting misogynoir.

It shows, ironically, an interest in someone like Sisulu as an individual divorced from social structures rather than an interest in structural analysis about the intersection of racism, capitalism and patriarchy. That is precisely how a patriarchal male performs the language of intersectionality for self-gain.