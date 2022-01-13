Opinion / Columnists ANTHONY BUTLER: Why we should pay attention to Sisulu’s ambitions Though her chances of becoming ANC president are slim, the terrain she has chosen to fight on is significant B L Premium

Lindiwe Sisulu’s supposed presidential leadership bid should be taken seriously, not because she might win — she won’t — but because of the terrain on which she has chosen to fight.

It is a tall order to evict an incumbent president after a single term in office. This requires a nationwide coalition and huge financial and political resources. There are not many countries in the world in which a minister of tourism can launch a campaign for the highest office in the land...