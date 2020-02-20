JUSTICE MALALA: Show us some respect, Cyril
Ramaphosa’s effort to pacify the populists comes at the cost of the implementable ideas that SA needs in order to advance
20 February 2020 - 05:00
I take President Cyril Ramaphosa seriously. I really do. And I want to continue to take him seriously. Yet, why did he put those lines about establishing a sovereign wealth fund and launching a state bank into his state of the nation address? The two "promises" are nonsensical and illustrate … what, exactly?
SA is a proud owner of a host of development finance institutions and Postbank. What is Postbank doing, by the way? Call me when you find out.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now