JUSTICE MALALA: Show us some respect, Cyril Ramaphosa's effort to pacify the populists comes at the cost of the implementable ideas that SA needs in order to advance

I take President Cyril Ramaphosa seriously. I really do. And I want to continue to take him seriously. Yet, why did he put those lines about establishing a sovereign wealth fund and launching a state bank into his state of the nation address? The two "promises" are nonsensical and illustrate … what, exactly?

SA is a proud owner of a host of development finance institutions and Postbank. What is Postbank doing, by the way? Call me when you find out.