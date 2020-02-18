Opinion / Columnists STEVEN FRIEDMAN: Compacts are hard in a country not on the same page We cannot start doing what is needed when we do not agree on what is needed BL PREMIUM

Contrary to popular belief after national sporting victories, we are not one big, happy family. The more we pretend we are, the less likely we are to solve our problems.

This year’s state of the nation address had a theme — social compacts, agreements between key interests in the economy and society. Repeatedly, president Cyril Ramaphosa insisted that “collaboration and consensus” between central actors would solve problems ranging from the state of the economy to gender-based violence and corruption.