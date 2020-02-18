STEVEN FRIEDMAN: Compacts are hard in a country not on the same page
We cannot start doing what is needed when we do not agree on what is needed
18 February 2020 - 15:03
Contrary to popular belief after national sporting victories, we are not one big, happy family. The more we pretend we are, the less likely we are to solve our problems.
This year’s state of the nation address had a theme — social compacts, agreements between key interests in the economy and society. Repeatedly, president Cyril Ramaphosa insisted that “collaboration and consensus” between central actors would solve problems ranging from the state of the economy to gender-based violence and corruption.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now