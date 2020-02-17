Opinion / Bruce's List PETER BRUCE: Bring me the head of Gwede Mantashe He is doing the country and his constituency tremendous harm through obstinate policy positions in mining and in energy BL PREMIUM

Slowly but surely the gnarled and crooked fingers of fate and justice are pointing at the culprit, minerals & energy minister Gwede Mantashe, responsible for our slow, indeed invisible, response to the SA energy crisis. Mantashe escaped attention earlier in the year when Eskom failed to keep its promise to President Cyril Ramaphosa to not load-shed before January 13.

“I’m not the minister of Eskom,” cried Mantashe, as Jabu Mabuza offered his own head as Eskom chair for the failure to stop load-shedding over Christmas. Ramaphosa’s enemies then turned their ire (or rather ramped it up) on public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan, calling for his head too.