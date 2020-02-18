National Ramaphosa acts to kick-start investment in infrastructure The president met with bankers and development financiers to address challenges in the sector BL PREMIUM

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on development financiers to partner with the government in investing in public infrastructure, which he believes is key to igniting SA’s sluggish economic growth.

Ramaphosa envisages an aggressive public-sector build programme to create jobs and achieve inclusive growth. He announced the establishment of an infrastructure fund last year and has decided to convene a sustainable infrastructure development symposium to produce a suite of projects of national significance.