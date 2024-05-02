MCLEOD COMPUTING
DUNCAN MCLEOD: Is Apple under siege?
Regulators pose the biggest danger, but the shifting sands of the technology industry also risk leaving the tech titan exposed
02 May 2024 - 05:02
The iPhone is the most successful consumer technology product in history. Since its launch in 2007, Apple has sold 2.3-billion iPhones.
When Steve Jobs took to a San Francisco stage 17 years ago to unveil three new products — a “widescreen iPod with touch controls”, a “revolutionary mobile phone” and a “breakthrough internet communications device” — I’d wager that not even he knew just how successful the iPhone would become...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.