KHAYA SITHOLE: After Ramaphosa’s words, we wait for action
19 February 2020 - 16:21
Over the past week, somewhere between the first salvo of parliamentary chaos, the revisionism of the De Klerk Foundation and the second, cringeworthy instalment of the parliamentary wars, some people remembered that the national discourse was supposed to be about a speech.
The fourth state of the nation address delivered by Cyril Ramaphosa as president was anticipated not for the prospect of any ground-breaking revelations, but rather the question of how a man showered with such goodwill just two Valentine’s ago then squandered it, could find anything to salvage from it all.
