Opinion / Editor's Note ROB ROSE: Tongaat’s secrets tumble out The sugar giant badly needed a white knight — but the one it found, run by Zimbabwe’s Rudland family, turned out to have a knack for secrecy B L Premium

Gavin Hudson, the former SA Breweries executive running sugar company Tongaat Hulett, will know now that if you’re going to climb into the snake pit, chances are you will get bitten.

Last week, the Takeover Regulation Panel (TRP), tasked with giving a yea or nay to corporate deals, issued a snotklap to Tongaat when it ruled that its new Mauritius-based investor, Magister, hadn’t been entirely candid...