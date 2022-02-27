Newsmaker
CHRIS BARRON: When an aud tor’s bottom line may be prison
'The fact that an auditor can be arrested on a criminal charge instils fear,' says regulator as Tongaat Hulett scandal unfolds amid beefed up auditing regulations
27 February 2022 - 06:50
Imre Nagy, acting CEO of the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors (IRBA), says arresting and criminally charging former Deloitte auditor Gavin Kruger for his role in the Tongaat Hulett scandal has sent “shock waves” through the accounting profession and will be a “game changer” in terms of how auditors see their jobs.
“Even if later on acquitted, just the fact that an auditor can be arrested on a criminal charge is unprecedented and instils fear,” says Nagy...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now