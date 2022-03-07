Watchdog gives Tongaat and Magister deal the green light with conditions
A separate determination by the Takeover Special Committee is expected this week
07 March 2022 - 19:49
The Competition Commission has approved the takeover by Magister Investments intends of Tongaat Hulett, pursuant to its participation in and partial underwriting of the sugar giant’s proposed rights offer to shareholders.
In a separate process last week the Takeover Special Committee considered the Takeover Regulation Panel’s decision to release Magister from the obligation to make a mandatory offer to shareholders for the JSE-listed sugar producer and property company...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now