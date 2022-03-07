Companies Watchdog gives Tongaat and Magister deal the green light with conditions A separate determination by the Takeover Special Committee is expected this week B L Premium

The Competition Commission has approved the takeover by Magister Investments intends of Tongaat Hulett, pursuant to its participation in and partial underwriting of the sugar giant’s proposed rights offer to shareholders.

In a separate process last week the Takeover Special Committee considered the Takeover Regulation Panel’s decision to release Magister from the obligation to make a mandatory offer to shareholders for the JSE-listed sugar producer and property company...