National

NEWS LEADER

Watch: Enoch Godongwana walks back Eskom exemption notice

Business Day TV spoke to Sakeliga's Legal Officer, Tian Alberts

05 April 2023 - 14:46 Business Day TV
Tuesday, April 4 2023
Tuesday, April 4 2023

Before the government’s U-turn on its decision to exempt Eskom from disclosing irregular and wasteful expenditure for the next two years, business group Sakeliga planned to challenge the decision in court. The initial decision was passed under section 92 of the Public Finance Management Act.

To look at the act in greater detail to understand finance minister Enoch Godongwana's powers in this regard, Business Day TV spoke to Sakeliga’s legal officer Tian Alberts.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Eskom exemption notice to be withdrawn, says ...
National
2.
Eskom and Transnet exemptions will revive state ...
National / Labour
3.
World cannot afford to lose SA coal supply, ...
National
4.
Government terminates state of disaster on ...
National
5.
Big cut in diesel prices from midnight
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.