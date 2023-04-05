Business Day TV talks to Sithembile Bopela from FNB Wealth and Investments
Before the government’s U-turn on its decision to exempt Eskom from disclosing irregular and wasteful expenditure for the next two years, business group Sakeliga planned to challenge the decision in court. The initial decision was passed under section 92 of the Public Finance Management Act.
To look at the act in greater detail to understand finance minister Enoch Godongwana's powers in this regard, Business Day TV spoke to Sakeliga’s legal officer Tian Alberts.
Watch: Enoch Godongwana walks back Eskom exemption notice
Business Day TV spoke to Sakeliga's Legal Officer, Tian Alberts
