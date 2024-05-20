Tuning in to Africa’s TV market
Streaming services seek local content for the continent
20 May 2024 - 12:30
Streaming services in the African market are facing off in the battle for dominance, with Showmax taking on Netflix and other international services to streamline strategies for the continent’s TV watchers.
Showmax 2.0 launched in 44 African countries this year. The overhaul included a new platform, app and original programming. “We want to make it effortless for African audiences to access the stories they love,” says Showmax CEO Marc Jury. The streaming service is backed by the MultiChoice Group and Comcast’s NBCUniversal...
