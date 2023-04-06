EDITORIAL: Bending the law to mask Eskom’s faults

The technology group has been forced to reveal more details about its secretive PIC settlement, thanks to the JSE
Revelations that potential buyers have been shortlisted is good news for half a million people, even if the clock is ticking furiously
Judge links existence of lower rates for farmers to importance of food security
There’s good money to be had in local sports — not least as a result of the sales of broadcast rights. And while there are vast discrepancies in the kind of funding that the different codes attract, ...
All the remaining games for SA teams in the Champions Cup will be on the road in Europe
The National Treasury decision to exempt Eskom from provisions of the Public Finance Management Act on reporting irregular and wasteful expenditure is alarming.
Yes, we get the reasoning. Eskom is seeking to avoid a qualified audit which, according to a letter from board chair Mpho Makwana to the National Treasury, could lead to a further downgrade of its corporate rating and breach its debt covenants, which would affect its further ability to borrow. In the context of already unpalatable taxpayer-funded bailouts of Eskom, this is an understandable concern.
The problem, as sketched out by former Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors head Bernard Agulhas in an interview with 702, is that financial statements need to be complete and reliable. They are the basis on which investors make decisions on whether to buy shares or lend money.
It’s true that irregular and wasteful expenditure does not necessarily imply theft. However, said Agulhas, “the moment that is disclosed the auditors should see that as a trigger and adjust their audit procedures, possibly to perform more audit procedures, not less. Something like that could indicate the existence of fraud and it’s the auditor’s responsibility to confirm that once the red flag is raised.”
Makwana says Eskom has made “huge strides” in the past three years to establish systems, procedures and checks and balances to reduce the risk of fraud, corruption and irregular spending. If this is indeed the case, the utility should not be seeking permission to remove its responsibility to report on these in its audited financial statements.
It cannot rely on Makwana’s argument of “historic irregular expenditure” to evade accountability, but should face the consequences of its failure to address these.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
EDITORIAL: Bending the law to mask Eskom’s faults
If great strides have indeed been made, there should be no need to hide irregular expenditure
The National Treasury decision to exempt Eskom from provisions of the Public Finance Management Act on reporting irregular and wasteful expenditure is alarming.
Yes, we get the reasoning. Eskom is seeking to avoid a qualified audit which, according to a letter from board chair Mpho Makwana to the National Treasury, could lead to a further downgrade of its corporate rating and breach its debt covenants, which would affect its further ability to borrow. In the context of already unpalatable taxpayer-funded bailouts of Eskom, this is an understandable concern.
The problem, as sketched out by former Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors head Bernard Agulhas in an interview with 702, is that financial statements need to be complete and reliable. They are the basis on which investors make decisions on whether to buy shares or lend money.
It’s true that irregular and wasteful expenditure does not necessarily imply theft. However, said Agulhas, “the moment that is disclosed the auditors should see that as a trigger and adjust their audit procedures, possibly to perform more audit procedures, not less. Something like that could indicate the existence of fraud and it’s the auditor’s responsibility to confirm that once the red flag is raised.”
Makwana says Eskom has made “huge strides” in the past three years to establish systems, procedures and checks and balances to reduce the risk of fraud, corruption and irregular spending. If this is indeed the case, the utility should not be seeking permission to remove its responsibility to report on these in its audited financial statements.
It cannot rely on Makwana’s argument of “historic irregular expenditure” to evade accountability, but should face the consequences of its failure to address these.
Also read:
Eskom exemption notice to be withdrawn, says Enoch Godongwana
GHALEB CACHALIA: Is finance ministry’s move on Eskom reporting ham-fisted or sinister?
JUSTICE MALALA: Almost official: South Africa’s a failed state
Eskom and Transnet exemptions will revive state capture, says Cosatu
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
EDITORIAL: Eskom exemption: Treasury needs to communicate better
Eskom exemption notice to be withdrawn, says Enoch Godongwana
WATCH: Lobby groups urge review special exemption for Eskom
Eskom exemption makes mockery of SA, says Black Business Council
Eskom’s irregular spending should be in the public eye, says Outa CEO
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.