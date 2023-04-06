Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: Bending the law to mask Eskom’s faults

If great strides have indeed been made, there should be no need to hide irregular expenditure

06 April 2023 - 05:00
Eskom head offices at Megawatt Park in Johannesburg. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Eskom head offices at Megawatt Park in Johannesburg. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

The National Treasury decision to exempt Eskom from provisions of the Public Finance Management Act on reporting irregular and wasteful expenditure is alarming. 

Yes, we get the reasoning. Eskom is seeking to avoid a qualified audit which, according to a letter from board chair Mpho Makwana to the National Treasury, could lead to a further downgrade of its corporate rating and breach its debt covenants, which would affect its further ability to borrow. In the context of already unpalatable taxpayer-funded bailouts of Eskom, this is an understandable concern. 

The problem, as sketched out by former Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors head Bernard Agulhas in an interview with 702, is that financial statements need to be complete and reliable. They are the basis on which investors make decisions on whether to buy shares or lend money.

It’s true that irregular and wasteful expenditure does not necessarily imply theft. However, said Agulhas, “the moment that is disclosed the auditors should see that as a trigger and adjust their audit procedures, possibly to perform more audit procedures, not less. Something like that could indicate the existence of fraud and it’s the auditor’s responsibility to confirm that once the red flag is raised.”

Makwana says Eskom has made “huge strides” in the past three years to establish systems, procedures and checks and balances to reduce the risk of fraud, corruption and irregular spending. If this is indeed the case, the utility should not be seeking permission to remove its responsibility to report on these in its audited financial statements. 

It cannot rely on Makwana’s argument of “historic irregular expenditure” to evade accountability, but should face the consequences of its failure to address these.

Also read:

Eskom exemption notice to be withdrawn, says Enoch Godongwana

The withdrawal follows an uproar that the exemption would close down transparency on corruption
National
1 day ago

GHALEB CACHALIA: Is finance ministry’s move on Eskom reporting ham-fisted or sinister?

The ANC will do almost anything, however ill-crafted, to find sources of money for failed state-owned enterprises
Opinion
1 day ago

JUSTICE MALALA: Almost official: South Africa’s a failed state

Even Eskom’s corruption is being hidden by ministerial decree
Opinion
1 day ago

Eskom and Transnet exemptions will revive state capture, says Cosatu

The trade union federation calls on Ramaphosa to instruct Treasury to cancel the ‘bizarre decision’
National
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
CARMEL RICKARD: End of the line for ...
Opinion / In Good Faith
2.
ROB ROSE: Why Tongaat Hulett really is too big to ...
Opinion / Editor's Note
3.
JUSTICE MALALA: Almost official: South Africa’s a ...
Opinion / Home & Abroad
4.
EDITORIAL: Red flags in the PIC’s lurch for ...
Opinion
5.
NATASHA MARRIAN: Was that a moonshot? No, a pie ...
Opinion / State of play

Related Articles

EDITORIAL: Eskom exemption: Treasury needs to communicate better

Opinion / Editorials

Eskom exemption notice to be withdrawn, says Enoch Godongwana

National

WATCH: Lobby groups urge review special exemption for Eskom

National

Eskom exemption makes mockery of SA, says Black Business Council

National

Eskom’s irregular spending should be in the public eye, says Outa CEO

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.