Telkom has filed a court application to challenge the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa's (Icasa) decision to cancel the high voice-call fees mobile network operators pay to small rivals.
The company said in its half-year financial results statement that the regulator had concluded that only new entrants should qualify for asymmetric mobile termination rates (MTRs) and that the 20% total minutes terminated threshold to qualify for termination asymmetry be removed...
Removing asymmetry will stymie competition, especially for the little guys, says Telkom
Company wants court to set aside Icasa's decision on asymmetric mobile termination rates
