Removing asymmetry will stymie competition, especially for the little guys, says Telkom

Company wants court to set aside Icasa's decision on asymmetric mobile termination rates

27 November 2022 - 06:46 Thabiso Mochiko

Telkom has filed a court application to challenge the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa's (Icasa) decision to cancel the high voice-call fees mobile network operators pay to small rivals.

The company said in its half-year financial results statement that the regulator had concluded that only new entrants should qualify for asymmetric mobile termination rates (MTRs) and that the 20%  total minutes terminated threshold to qualify for termination asymmetry be removed...

