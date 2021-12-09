News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Historic R42m Bishopscourt home

09 December 2021 - 05:00

WHERE: Bishopscourt, Cape Town

PRICE: R42m

WHO: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty

Built in the late 1940s, this thatched residence has mountain views on a sprawling 6,388m² stand. The home has four en suite bedrooms and reception rooms that flow to a covered terrace and extensive gardens. Special features include a spacious guest cottage or work-from-home office, large borehole, floodlit tennis court and extensive garaging.

WHERE: Sandton, Joburg

PRICE: From R890,000

WHO: Weinprop

HQ Sandton, next to Mushroom Farm Park, offers a range of studio, one-and two-bedroom apartments. The development has a mix of facilities, including a 1,292m² rooftop garden with 360º views of the city, 22m infinity pool, restaurant and bar. Other features include landscaped garden and braai areas, co-working spaces and private pods, lounges, state-of-the-art-gym and deli.

