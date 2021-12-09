HOT PROPERTY: Historic R42m Bishopscourt home
WHERE: Bishopscourt, Cape Town
PRICE: R42m
WHO: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty
Built in the late 1940s, this thatched residence has mountain views on a sprawling 6,388m² stand. The home has four en suite bedrooms and reception rooms that flow to a covered terrace and extensive gardens. Special features include a spacious guest cottage or work-from-home office, large borehole, floodlit tennis court and extensive garaging.
WHERE: Sandton, Joburg
PRICE: From R890,000
WHO: Weinprop
HQ Sandton, next to Mushroom Farm Park, offers a range of studio, one-and two-bedroom apartments. The development has a mix of facilities, including a 1,292m² rooftop garden with 360º views of the city, 22m infinity pool, restaurant and bar. Other features include landscaped garden and braai areas, co-working spaces and private pods, lounges, state-of-the-art-gym and deli.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.