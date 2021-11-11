HOT PROPERTY: Historic Hermanus ‘Jan Rabie Cottage’

WHERE: Hermanus, Western Cape

PRICE: R12.7m

WHO: Seeff

This historic home known as "Jan Rabie Cottage" is situated on a 1,918m² corner plot overlooking the ocean in Vermont near Onrus River, a short walk from the Jan Rabie tidal pool. The home belonged to the Afrikaans writer and his Scottish artist wife, Marjorie Wallace, and has three bedrooms, three bathrooms, two lounges — one of which can be used as a fourth bedroom — and an upper-level attic/studio.