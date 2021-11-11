News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Historic Hermanus ‘Jan Rabie Cottage’

11 November 2021 - 05:00

WHERE: Hermanus, Western Cape

PRICE: R12.7m

WHO: Seeff

This historic home known as "Jan Rabie Cottage" is situated on a 1,918m² corner plot overlooking the ocean in Vermont near Onrus River, a short walk from the Jan Rabie tidal pool. The home belonged to the Afrikaans writer and his Scottish artist wife, Marjorie Wallace, and has three bedrooms, three bathrooms, two lounges — one of which can be used as a fourth bedroom — and an upper-level attic/studio.

WHERE: Hyde Park, Joburg

PRICE: R28m

WHO: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty

Set in a secure, boomed-off enclave, this house has six bedroom suites, a new kitchen and living areas that flow to a patio, pool and garden. It has a cellar, enclosed courtyard with a pizza oven, tennis court, oak floors, American shutters, staff quarters, garaging for four cars, a generator and a borehole.

HOT PROPERTY: Hermanus’ R35m colonial-style guesthouse

This colonial-style guesthouse has ocean, beach and mountain views and offers direct access to the coastal village's cliff paths
News & Fox
1 week ago

HOT PROPERTY: Hurlingham’s historic English country-style home

Set on a 0.6ha stand, this historic English country-style home in tree-lined Cawdor Avenue dates from around 1950
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

HOT PROPERTY: Stellenbosch’s historic R10.5m homestead

This historic homestead, which dates to 1781, has retained some of its original Oregon pine floors and antique glass windows
News & Fox
4 weeks ago

HOT PROPERTY: Historical character in this R23m Dunkeld home

The four-bedroom, three-bathroom property is an entertainer's dream with a lush garden and pool
News & Fox
1 month ago
