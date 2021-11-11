HOT PROPERTY: Historic Hermanus ‘Jan Rabie Cottage’
WHERE: Hermanus, Western Cape
PRICE: R12.7m
WHO: Seeff
This historic home known as "Jan Rabie Cottage" is situated on a 1,918m² corner plot overlooking the ocean in Vermont near Onrus River, a short walk from the Jan Rabie tidal pool. The home belonged to the Afrikaans writer and his Scottish artist wife, Marjorie Wallace, and has three bedrooms, three bathrooms, two lounges — one of which can be used as a fourth bedroom — and an upper-level attic/studio.
WHERE: Hyde Park, Joburg
PRICE: R28m
WHO: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty
Set in a secure, boomed-off enclave, this house has six bedroom suites, a new kitchen and living areas that flow to a patio, pool and garden. It has a cellar, enclosed courtyard with a pizza oven, tennis court, oak floors, American shutters, staff quarters, garaging for four cars, a generator and a borehole.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.