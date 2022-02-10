News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: French-inspired Sandhurst chateau

10 February 2022 - 05:00

WHERE: Sandhurst, Joburg

PRICE: R195,000 a month (rental)

WHO: Seeff

This French-inspired chateau has four well-proportioned en suite bedrooms, multiple reception rooms, a study, upstairs pyjama lounge, gym, wine cellar and separate cottage. The expansive entertainment offering includes a pool pavilion and boules court set in beautifully landscaped gardens. Green features include smart lighting, solar heating, a borehole and water storage tanks.

WHERE: Port Alfred, Eastern Cape

PRICE: R9.5m

WHO: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty

Set in a prime position on the Royal Alfred Marina, this three-storey house with sea and canal views has six bedrooms, three bathrooms and living areas on the ground floor that flow to a private pool area and double jetty. It has three garages, able to house a large boat plus two vehicles, a sheltered braai area and patios, and staff accommodation.

WHERE: Heritage Villas Valriche, Mauritius

PRICE: From $995,000

WHO: Pam Golding Mauritius

Villas can now be bought off-plan from $995,000 (about R15.2m) at Heritage Villas Valriche, a development comprising 288 homes that forms part of the 2,400ha Heritage Bel Ombre estate near Le Morne. Each villa has private terraces and its own rim-flow pool. The houses are built around a Peter Matkovich championship golf course and residents have access to a range of facilities on the estate.

