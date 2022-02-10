HOT PROPERTY: French-inspired Sandhurst chateau

WHERE: Heritage Villas Valriche, Mauritius

PRICE: From $995,000

WHO: Pam Golding Mauritius

Villas can now be bought off-plan from $995,000 (about R15.2m) at Heritage Villas Valriche, a development comprising 288 homes that forms part of the 2,400ha Heritage Bel Ombre estate near Le Morne. Each villa has private terraces and its own rim-flow pool. The houses are built around a Peter Matkovich championship golf course and residents have access to a range of facilities on the estate.