HOT PROPERTY: Designer R19.5m Westcliff home

03 February 2022 - 05:00

WHERE: Westcliff, Joburg

PRICE: R19.5m

WHO: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty

Perched on the crest of the Westcliff ridge, this secluded Michael Scholes-designed home incorporates glass, rock, stone and copper to blend in with its surrounds. There are three bedrooms, two bathrooms, an open-plan living area that flows to a patio, pool and Jacuzzi. Additional features include a glass-enclosed library, wine cellar and indoor steam room.

WHERE: Noordhoek, Cape Town

PRICE: R24m

WHO: Jawitz Properties

Set on almost 1.2ha of land, this five-bedroom property in the heart of Noordhoek’s Meadowsteads offers a relaxed country lifestyle with equestrian potential. There are four en suite bedrooms, open-plan living and TV areas, a work-from-home office, an extensive outdoor entertainment and bar area with a pizza oven, pool and state-of-the-art wine cellar. Homeowners also have access to a private forest and dam.

WHERE: Wilderness, Garden Route

PRICE: R33m

WHO: Jawitz Properties

Surrounded by forests with ocean views, this property is situated on a hilltop in the seaside town. The main house boasts six living areas, various indoor and outdoor dining areas including a roof deck and garden, pool, bar, study and five en suite bedrooms. The property, which was previously operated as a five-star guesthouse, also has a separate granny flat, two staff suites and a gym with a Swedish sauna and shower room.

