HOT PROPERTY: Designer R19.5m Westcliff home

WHERE: Wilderness, Garden Route

PRICE: R33m

WHO: Jawitz Properties

Surrounded by forests with ocean views, this property is situated on a hilltop in the seaside town. The main house boasts six living areas, various indoor and outdoor dining areas including a roof deck and garden, pool, bar, study and five en suite bedrooms. The property, which was previously operated as a five-star guesthouse, also has a separate granny flat, two staff suites and a gym with a Swedish sauna and shower room.