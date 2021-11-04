HOT PROPERTY: Hermanus’ R35m colonial-style guesthouse

WHERE: Umhlanga, KwaZulu-Natal

PRICE: R6.4m

WHO: Pam Golding Properties

This property is one of only 12 freestanding units in Izinga Ridge, a gated estate on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast. The townhouse is centrally located within the estate and offers four bedrooms, three bathrooms and an open plan living and kitchen area that leads to an undercover patio. The property boasts state-of-the-art finishes and has air conditioning throughout. The estate includes a pool, 24-hour guarded entrance and ample visitors’ parking bays.