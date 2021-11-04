HOT PROPERTY: Hermanus’ R35m colonial-style guesthouse
WHERE: Hermanus, Western Cape
PRICE: R35m
WHO: Lew Geffen Sotheby's International Realty
This colonial-style guesthouse has ocean, beach and mountain views and offers direct access to the coastal village’s cliff paths. Set on a 2,142m² double stand, the house has 10 en suite bedrooms as well as a separate manager’s cottage and two-bedroom apartment. Special features include a sunny enclosed deck that opens onto a pool deck, double-volume ceilings and original teak floors. The property is zoned for commercial use.
WHERE: Umhlanga, KwaZulu-Natal
PRICE: R6.4m
WHO: Pam Golding Properties
This property is one of only 12 freestanding units in Izinga Ridge, a gated estate on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast. The townhouse is centrally located within the estate and offers four bedrooms, three bathrooms and an open plan living and kitchen area that leads to an undercover patio. The property boasts state-of-the-art finishes and has air conditioning throughout. The estate includes a pool, 24-hour guarded entrance and ample visitors’ parking bays.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.