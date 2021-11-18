News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Pretoria’s Woodhill Golf Estate

18 November 2021 - 05:00

WHERE: Woodhill Golf Estate, Pretoria

PRICE: R8.995m

WHO: Seeff

This beautifully designed contemporary home is set in an elevated position with views over the golf course. The house has an open-plan layout that promotes a seamless indoor/outdoor flow and has four en suite bedrooms, four living areas and an entertainment area with a bar and pool. Additional features include two large studies, a wine cellar, domestic quarters and a generator.

WHERE: Pinelands, Cape Town

PRICE: From R845,000

WHO: Seeff

Rabie Property Group has just launched PineworX, the first new sectional-title development to be built in the heart of Pinelands in 25 years. The project, on the corner of Lonsdale Way and Rose Innes Street, offers 94 studio, one-and two-bedroom apartments and spans five floors, including a retail component, a communal roof terrace and secure parking. All units have vinyl flooring, engineered stone tops and Smeg ovens.

