HOT PROPERTY: Pretoria’s Woodhill Golf Estate
WHERE: Woodhill Golf Estate, Pretoria
PRICE: R8.995m
WHO: Seeff
This beautifully designed contemporary home is set in an elevated position with views over the golf course. The house has an open-plan layout that promotes a seamless indoor/outdoor flow and has four en suite bedrooms, four living areas and an entertainment area with a bar and pool. Additional features include two large studies, a wine cellar, domestic quarters and a generator.
WHERE: Pinelands, Cape Town
PRICE: From R845,000
WHO: Seeff
Rabie Property Group has just launched PineworX, the first new sectional-title development to be built in the heart of Pinelands in 25 years. The project, on the corner of Lonsdale Way and Rose Innes Street, offers 94 studio, one-and two-bedroom apartments and spans five floors, including a retail component, a communal roof terrace and secure parking. All units have vinyl flooring, engineered stone tops and Smeg ovens.
