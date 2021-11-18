HOT PROPERTY: Pretoria’s Woodhill Golf Estate

WHERE: Pinelands, Cape Town

PRICE: From R845,000

WHO: Seeff

Rabie Property Group has just launched PineworX, the first new sectional-title development to be built in the heart of Pinelands in 25 years. The project, on the corner of Lonsdale Way and Rose Innes Street, offers 94 studio, one-and two-bedroom apartments and spans five floors, including a retail component, a communal roof terrace and secure parking. All units have vinyl flooring, engineered stone tops and Smeg ovens.