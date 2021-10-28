HOT PROPERTY: Hurlingham’s historic English country-style home

WHERE: Constantia, Cape Town

PRICE: R19.9m

WHO: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s Realty International

This large thatched home offers old-world charm and is set on a 0.4ha stand in a lush garden with a swimming pool and mountain views. It has four en suite bedrooms, three reception areas, a sunroom and a large kitchen with a fireplace. Additional features include triple garaging and a flatlet with its own kitchenette, lounge and bathroom.