HOT PROPERTY: Hurlingham’s historic English country-style home
WHERE: Hurlingham, Joburg
PRICE: R19m
WHO: RE/MAX
Set on a 0.6ha stand, this historic English country-style home in tree-lined Cawdor Avenue dates from around 1950 and has five bedrooms, four bathrooms, several living areas, modern kitchen, self-contained flatlet, pool and tennis court. Special features include stained glass windows, a teak staircase, a wood-panelled study and wooden strip and parquet flooring.
WHERE: Constantia, Cape Town
PRICE: R19.9m
WHO: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s Realty International
This large thatched home offers old-world charm and is set on a 0.4ha stand in a lush garden with a swimming pool and mountain views. It has four en suite bedrooms, three reception areas, a sunroom and a large kitchen with a fireplace. Additional features include triple garaging and a flatlet with its own kitchenette, lounge and bathroom.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.