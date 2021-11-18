The all-electric BMW iX delivers the future of driving, today

The world is plugging into an electric revolution, but for BMW electrification is not new. The premium German vehicle maker produced its first electric vehicle (EV) 50 years ago. Then, in 2011, it demonstrated its long-term commitment to innovation and sustainability when it launched BMW i, a division and a brand dedicated to electrification.

That strategic move led to the launch of the groundbreaking BMW i3 and the i8 supercar, models that spearheaded BMW’s quest to become a global leader in EVs. As the world continues to focus on mitigating the effects of climate change, BMW is expanding its offering with its latest electric models now arriving in SA.

This push for electrified and sustainable vehicles includes the new all-electric iX3 SUV and i4 Gran Coupé, as well as the brand’s flagship EV, the BMW iX.

The iX — a sports activity vehicle with all the hallmarks of BMW design combined with premium characteristics and excellent driving dynamics — immediately dispels many of the myths surrounding EVs. It uses the fifth generation of BMW’s eDrive technology, which enables it to travel up to 630km on a single charge.

You also won’t be hanging around for long if you need to recharge and get on your way, because you can add up to 120km of range in just 10 minutes on a fast charger, less than the time it typically takes to fill up a petrol car and grab a coffee.