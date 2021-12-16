News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Mooikloof Equestrian Estate’s R14.9m home

16 December 2021 - 05:00

WHERE: Mooikloof Equestrian Estate, Pretoria

PRICE: R14.9m

WHO: Pam Golding Properties

This French countryside-inspired home spans 1,300m² under roof on a 1ha stand and offers three spacious en suite bedrooms, each with walk-in cupboards, multiple living areas and a study. Additional features include three stables, tack room, paddock and arena, vegetable garden and wine cellar.

WHERE: Plettenberg Bay

PRICE: R17m

WHO: Seeff

Set in Robberg Beach End Estate next to a nature reserve, this beach house has five bedrooms that flow to a central lounge and L-shaped balcony with ocean views. The triple-storey property has a lift to the first and second floors. Extras include a staff suite and storerooms.

