HOT PROPERTY: Mooikloof Equestrian Estate’s R14.9m home
16 December 2021 - 05:00
WHERE: Mooikloof Equestrian Estate, Pretoria
PRICE: R14.9m
WHO: Pam Golding Properties
This French countryside-inspired home spans 1,300m² under roof on a 1ha stand and offers three spacious en suite bedrooms, each with walk-in cupboards, multiple living areas and a study. Additional features include three stables, tack room, paddock and arena, vegetable garden and wine cellar.
WHERE: Plettenberg Bay
PRICE: R17m
WHO: Seeff
Set in Robberg Beach End Estate next to a nature reserve, this beach house has five bedrooms that flow to a central lounge and L-shaped balcony with ocean views. The triple-storey property has a lift to the first and second floors. Extras include a staff suite and storerooms.
