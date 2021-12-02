News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Cape Town’s R57m Graceland mansion

02 December 2021 - 05:00

WHERE: St James, Cape Town

PRICE: R57m

WHO: Pam Golding Properties

This grand mansion, known as Graceland, was built in 1914 for department store owner John Garlick on the mountainside with ocean views across False Bay. Set amid terraced gardens, the historic property has 774m² under roof. The main house has four en suite bedrooms. The property also features a lodge house, staff quarters, extensive undercover patios and a pool.

WHERE: Plettenberg Bay

PRICE: R42m

WHO: Chas Everitt International

Milkwood Manor, a landmark guesthouse on Plett’s blue flag Lookout Beach, offers direct access to the Keurbooms River estuary and spans 900m². The property has 14 bedroom suites, seven of which have patios/balconies with sea views. There is also an indoor/outdoor restaurant area that can seat about 200. The asking price includes furniture, curtains, appliances and artworks.

HOT PROPERTY: R35m Umhlanga penthouse

This double-storey penthouse in Oyster Schelles spans 817m² and offers the ultimate in luxury beachfront living
News & Fox
1 week ago

HOT PROPERTY: Pretoria's Woodhill Golf Estate

This beautifully designed contemporary home is set in an elevated position with views over the golf course
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

HOT PROPERTY: Historic Hermanus 'Jan Rabie Cottage'

This Hermanus home is situated on a 1,918m² corner plot overlooking the ocean in Vermont near Onrus River, a short walk from the Jan Rabie tidal pool
News & Fox
3 weeks ago
