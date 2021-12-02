HOT PROPERTY: Cape Town’s R57m Graceland mansion
WHERE: St James, Cape Town
PRICE: R57m
WHO: Pam Golding Properties
This grand mansion, known as Graceland, was built in 1914 for department store owner John Garlick on the mountainside with ocean views across False Bay. Set amid terraced gardens, the historic property has 774m² under roof. The main house has four en suite bedrooms. The property also features a lodge house, staff quarters, extensive undercover patios and a pool.
WHERE: Plettenberg Bay
PRICE: R42m
WHO: Chas Everitt International
Milkwood Manor, a landmark guesthouse on Plett’s blue flag Lookout Beach, offers direct access to the Keurbooms River estuary and spans 900m². The property has 14 bedroom suites, seven of which have patios/balconies with sea views. There is also an indoor/outdoor restaurant area that can seat about 200. The asking price includes furniture, curtains, appliances and artworks.
