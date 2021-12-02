HOT PROPERTY: Cape Town’s R57m Graceland mansion

WHERE: Plettenberg Bay

PRICE: R42m

WHO: Chas Everitt International

Milkwood Manor, a landmark guesthouse on Plett’s blue flag Lookout Beach, offers direct access to the Keurbooms River estuary and spans 900m². The property has 14 bedroom suites, seven of which have patios/balconies with sea views. There is also an indoor/outdoor restaurant area that can seat about 200. The asking price includes furniture, curtains, appliances and artworks.