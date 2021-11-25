News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: R35m Umhlanga penthouse

25 November 2021 - 05:00

WHERE: Umhlanga, KwaZulu-Natal

PRICE: R35m

WHO: Seeff

This double-storey penthouse in Oyster Schelles spans 817m² and offers the ultimate in luxury beachfront living. There are four bedrooms, four bathrooms, three reception rooms — all with ocean views — a gourmet kitchen, scullery, pantry and laundry room. Other features include a private lift and a patio, pool and succulent garden.

WHERE: Gonubie, East London

PRICE: R9.95m

WHO: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty

Situated on the banks of the Gonubie River, this Balinese-style B&B has six en suite bedrooms, multiple living areas and extensive entertainment amenities, including a patio with frameless glass balustrades, a mosaic-tiled infinity pool, a fire pit and a 30m² man cave with a built-in stainless steel braai.

HOT PROPERTY: Pretoria’s Woodhill Golf Estate

This beautifully designed contemporary home is set in an elevated position with views over the golf course
News & Fox
1 week ago

HOT PROPERTY: Historic Hermanus ‘Jan Rabie Cottage’

This Hermanus home is situated on a 1,918m² corner plot overlooking the ocean in Vermont near Onrus River, a short walk from the Jan Rabie tidal pool
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

HOT PROPERTY: Hermanus’ R35m colonial-style guesthouse

This colonial-style guesthouse has ocean, beach and mountain views and offers direct access to the coastal village's cliff paths
News & Fox
3 weeks ago
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.