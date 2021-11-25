HOT PROPERTY: R35m Umhlanga penthouse
WHERE: Umhlanga, KwaZulu-Natal
PRICE: R35m
WHO: Seeff
This double-storey penthouse in Oyster Schelles spans 817m² and offers the ultimate in luxury beachfront living. There are four bedrooms, four bathrooms, three reception rooms — all with ocean views — a gourmet kitchen, scullery, pantry and laundry room. Other features include a private lift and a patio, pool and succulent garden.
WHERE: Gonubie, East London
PRICE: R9.95m
WHO: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty
Situated on the banks of the Gonubie River, this Balinese-style B&B has six en suite bedrooms, multiple living areas and extensive entertainment amenities, including a patio with frameless glass balustrades, a mosaic-tiled infinity pool, a fire pit and a 30m² man cave with a built-in stainless steel braai.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.