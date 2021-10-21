HOT PROPERTY: R10.8m Waterfall Country Estate home
WHERE: Waterfall Country Estate, Midrand
PRICE: R10.8m
WHO: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s Realty International
This family home is set in one of Gauteng’s most prestigious equestrian estates. It has four bedrooms, 3½ bathrooms, five reception rooms and an expansive entertainment area including a covered patio, pool, spa and fire pit. There are also two study/home office areas and a staff suite.
WHERE: Misty Cliffs, Cape Town
PRICE: R24m
WHO: Jawitz Properties
This contemporary home on Cape Town’s south peninsula coastline offers the ultimate in beachfront living. The property has three bedrooms, five bathrooms, multiple open-plan living areas and a spacious, country-style kitchen with built-in appliances. The downstairs living and dining rooms open to an entertainment patio and swimming pool, hot tub and ocean views.
