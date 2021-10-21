HOT PROPERTY: R10.8m Waterfall Country Estate home

WHERE: Waterfall Country Estate, Midrand

PRICE: R10.8m

WHO: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s Realty International

This family home is set in one of Gauteng’s most prestigious equestrian estates. It has four bedrooms, 3½ bathrooms, five reception rooms and an expansive entertainment area including a covered patio, pool, spa and fire pit. There are also two study/home office areas and a staff suite.