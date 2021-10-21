News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: R10.8m Waterfall Country Estate home

21 October 2021 - 05:00

WHERE: Waterfall Country Estate, Midrand

PRICE: R10.8m

WHO: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s Realty International

This family home is set in one of Gauteng’s most prestigious equestrian estates. It has four bedrooms, 3½ bathrooms, five reception rooms and an expansive entertainment area including a covered patio, pool, spa and fire pit. There are also two study/home office areas and a staff suite.

WHERE: Misty Cliffs, Cape Town

PRICE: R24m

WHO: Jawitz Properties

This contemporary home on Cape Town’s south peninsula coastline offers the ultimate in beachfront living. The property has three bedrooms, five bathrooms, multiple open-plan living areas and a spacious, country-style kitchen with built-in appliances. The downstairs living and dining rooms open to an entertainment patio and swimming pool, hot tub and ocean views.

HOT PROPERTY: Stellenbosch’s historic R10.5m homestead

This historic homestead, which dates to 1781, has retained some of its original Oregon pine floors and antique glass windows
1 week ago

HOT PROPERTY: Historical character in this R23m Dunkeld home

The four-bedroom, three-bathroom property is an entertainer's dream with a lush garden and pool
2 weeks ago

HOT PROPERTY: R16.9m Val de Vie home

Set at the foot of the Klein Drakenstein mountains between Paarl and Franschhoek, Val de Vie is one of SA's most prestigious lifestyle estates with ...
3 weeks ago
