HOT PROPERTY: R16.9m Val de Vie home

WHERE: Val de Vie, Paarl

PRICE: R16.9m

WHO: Pam Golding Properties

Set at the foot of the Klein Drakenstein mountains between Paarl and Franschhoek, Val de Vie is one of SA’s most prestigious lifestyle estates with an array of leisure amenities. This house, with views across the polo fields and paddocks, has four en-suite bedrooms, multiple living areas and an indoor-outdoor flow to a covered patio and pool. There’s also a granny flat with its own entrance.