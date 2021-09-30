HOT PROPERTY: R16.9m Val de Vie home
WHERE: Val de Vie, Paarl
PRICE: R16.9m
WHO: Pam Golding Properties
Set at the foot of the Klein Drakenstein mountains between Paarl and Franschhoek, Val de Vie is one of SA’s most prestigious lifestyle estates with an array of leisure amenities. This house, with views across the polo fields and paddocks, has four en-suite bedrooms, multiple living areas and an indoor-outdoor flow to a covered patio and pool. There’s also a granny flat with its own entrance.
WHERE: Morningside, Johannesburg
PRICE: R5.7m
WHO: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty
Centrally located in San Raphael, a small complex in a quiet cul-de-sac, this north facing cluster has three en-suite bedrooms, each with its own balcony, plus a study. A separate dining room is adjacent to a well-fitted kitchen and scullery, a formal lounge with gas fireplace as well as a family room. An enclosed patio leads to the garden and pool.
