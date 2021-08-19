HOT PROPERTY: Knysna’s R19.85m guesthouse
WHERE: Knysna, Garden Route
PRICE: R19.85m
WHO: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty
Run as a guesthouse for the past 11 years, this property has a prime position on the Knysna Heads with panoramic ocean views. The house has six bedroom suites, all with private patios, and one with its own lounge, Jacuzzi and steam shower. Additional features include a heated rim-flow pool and entertainment deck. A separate room that opens onto the deck is suitable as a manager’s office or a gym.
WHERE: Constantia, Cape Town
PRICE: From R20.76m
WHO: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty
A new residential estate, 75 On Rathfelder, offers three homes for sale off-plan overlooking the Rathfelder Meadow, with views towards Table Mountain, Devil’s Peak and False Bay. The development adopts a modern take on barn-style architecture and is aimed at buyers looking for a lock-up-and-go property with low running costs.
