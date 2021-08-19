News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Knysna’s R19.85m guesthouse

19 August 2021 - 05:00

WHERE: Knysna, Garden Route

PRICE: R19.85m

WHO: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty

Run as a guesthouse for the past 11 years, this property has a prime position on the Knysna Heads with panoramic ocean views. The house has six bedroom suites, all with private patios, and one with its own lounge, Jacuzzi and steam shower. Additional features include a heated rim-flow pool and entertainment deck. A separate room that opens onto the deck is suitable as a manager’s office or a gym.

WHERE: Constantia, Cape Town

PRICE: From R20.76m

WHO: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty

A new residential estate, 75 On Rathfelder, offers three homes for sale off-plan overlooking the Rathfelder Meadow, with views towards Table Mountain, Devil’s Peak and False Bay. The development adopts a modern take on barn-style architecture and is aimed at buyers looking for a lock-up-and-go property with low running costs.

More hot property

HOT PROPERTY: KZN’s R22m Simbithi Eco-Estate home

Built over three levels, this custom-crafted home with bespoke finishes offers four en-suite bedroom suites, multiple living areas, a seamless ...
News & Fox
1 week ago

HOT PROPERTY: Northcliff’s R10m Japanese-inspired home

This Japanese-inspired home perched atop Northcliff hill has stunning views of Johannesburg
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

HOT PROPERTY: Steyn City’s R35m The Lakes home

Set in Steyn City’s The Lakes, this property boasts the best in architectural design by SBE Africa and was featured on Top Billing
News & Fox
3 weeks ago

HOT PROPERTY: R31m Ballito home with stunning sea views

This off-the-grid home is situated in an elevated position with stunning sea views and has six en-suite bedrooms, multiple reception areas and an ...
News & Fox
4 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
PROFILE: Captain Phil Parsons on life as an SAA ...
News & Fox
2.
Why foreigners are buying into Motsepe’s TymeBank
News & Fox
3.
TECH REVIEW: Don’t step on my Under Armour ...
News & Fox / Gimme
4.
TECH REVIEW: My Family Cinema app — some ...
News & Fox / Gimme
5.
PODCAST: When the Lions go, where does SA rugby ...
News & Fox

Related Articles

HOT PROPERTY: Mpumalanga’s R7m Hotel Malaga

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: R7.25m Dainfern Golf Estate home

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Centurion’s R9.8m Copperleaf Estate

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Relaxed coastal living in Cape Town’s Misty Cliffs

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: R27.5m Bishopscourt 3-storey home

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Exclusive new Constantia boutique estate

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: R15m Noordhoek family home

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Sprawling R22m Eagle Canyon home

News & Fox / Hot Property

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.