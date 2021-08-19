HOT PROPERTY: Knysna’s R19.85m guesthouse

WHERE: Knysna, Garden Route

PRICE: R19.85m

WHO: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty

Run as a guesthouse for the past 11 years, this property has a prime position on the Knysna Heads with panoramic ocean views. The house has six bedroom suites, all with private patios, and one with its own lounge, Jacuzzi and steam shower. Additional features include a heated rim-flow pool and entertainment deck. A separate room that opens onto the deck is suitable as a manager’s office or a gym.