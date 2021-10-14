News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Stellenbosch’s historic R10.5m homestead

14 October 2021 - 05:00

WHERE: Stellenbosch, Western Cape

PRICE: R10.5m

WHO: Pam Golding Properties

This historic homestead, which dates to 1781, has retained some of its original Oregon pine floors and antique glass windows. The house has four large bedrooms and multiple living areas, with shutters and French doors throughout. It is a stone’s throw from the Eerste River and the Stellenbosch University campus, botanical gardens, coffee shops and restaurants.

WHERE: Kommetjie, Western Cape

PRICE: R4.2m

WHO: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty

This modern home offers tranquil coastal living at its best, with spectacular mountain and sea vistas. It has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and an open-plan dining area and lounge that flow to a covered patio, braai area and pool. The house is set in Bluewater Estate, a secure, family-friendly community with play areas, and has direct access to Imhoff Farm’s walking trails.

HOT PROPERTY: Historical character in this R23m Dunkeld home

The four-bedroom, three-bathroom property is an entertainer's dream with a lush garden and pool
News & Fox
1 week ago

HOT PROPERTY: R16.9m Val de Vie home

Set at the foot of the Klein Drakenstein mountains between Paarl and Franschhoek, Val de Vie is one of SA's most prestigious lifestyle estates with ...
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

HOT PROPERTY: Zimbali’s R25m Japanese-inspired home

Nestled in a forest in sought-after Zimbali on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast, this Japanese-inspired home’s tranquil ambiance is enhanced by several ...
News & Fox
3 weeks ago
