HOT PROPERTY: Stellenbosch’s historic R10.5m homestead
WHERE: Stellenbosch, Western Cape
PRICE: R10.5m
WHO: Pam Golding Properties
This historic homestead, which dates to 1781, has retained some of its original Oregon pine floors and antique glass windows. The house has four large bedrooms and multiple living areas, with shutters and French doors throughout. It is a stone’s throw from the Eerste River and the Stellenbosch University campus, botanical gardens, coffee shops and restaurants.
WHERE: Kommetjie, Western Cape
PRICE: R4.2m
WHO: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty
This modern home offers tranquil coastal living at its best, with spectacular mountain and sea vistas. It has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and an open-plan dining area and lounge that flow to a covered patio, braai area and pool. The house is set in Bluewater Estate, a secure, family-friendly community with play areas, and has direct access to Imhoff Farm’s walking trails.
