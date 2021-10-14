HOT PROPERTY: Stellenbosch’s historic R10.5m homestead

WHERE: Kommetjie, Western Cape

PRICE: R4.2m

WHO: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty

This modern home offers tranquil coastal living at its best, with spectacular mountain and sea vistas. It has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and an open-plan dining area and lounge that flow to a covered patio, braai area and pool. The house is set in Bluewater Estate, a secure, family-friendly community with play areas, and has direct access to Imhoff Farm’s walking trails.