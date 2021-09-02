HOT PROPERTY: Unit for sale in Cape Town’s President Hotel

WHERE: Beaulieu Country Estate, Midrand

PRICE: R10.5m

WHO: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty

This home is set over three levels in one of Gauteng’s popular country estates. It has five bedrooms, a study, spacious lounge and living areas and a chef’s eat-in kitchen. The entertainment pavilion consists of a playroom, gym and wine cellar as well as a bar near an enclosed patio overlooking a large garden and pool. The house has a guest suite and staff accommodation.