HOT PROPERTY: Unit for sale in Cape Town’s President Hotel
WHERE: President Hotel, Cape Town
PRICE: R16.995m
WHO: RE/MAX Living
This ground-floor unit in the luxury President Hotel’s exclusive apartment complex has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a fully fitted kitchen and two spacious living areas that flow to a covered patio. The apartment offers lock-up-and-go Bantry Bay beachfront living with access to the complex’s swimming pools and gardens. The complex has a boomed entrance and controlled access.
WHERE: Beaulieu Country Estate, Midrand
PRICE: R10.5m
WHO: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty
This home is set over three levels in one of Gauteng’s popular country estates. It has five bedrooms, a study, spacious lounge and living areas and a chef’s eat-in kitchen. The entertainment pavilion consists of a playroom, gym and wine cellar as well as a bar near an enclosed patio overlooking a large garden and pool. The house has a guest suite and staff accommodation.
