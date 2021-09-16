News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Noordhoek’s exclusive De Goede Hoop Estate

16 September 2021 - 05:00

WHERE: De Goede Hoop Estate, Cape Town

PRICE: R32.9m

WHO: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty

This beautifully appointed Cape homestead in Noordhoek’s exclusive De Goede Hoop Estate is set on 2ha with the Silvermine and Chapman’s Peak mountains as a scenic backdrop. The main residence has four bedroom suites and multiple living areas, as well as a guest suite with its own entrance. The separate cottage has two bedroom suites, a guest bathroom, Jacuzzi and patio area. Additional features include a heated swimming pool, two boreholes and automated irrigation.

WHERE: Umdloti, KwaZulu-Natal

PRICE: R9.7m

WHO: Pam Golding Properties

Nestled between palm and milkwood trees, this newly renovated beachfront villa is in a boomed-off section at the far end of North Beach Road with direct beach access. The property has five en suite bedrooms, each with its own balcony, large open-plan living areas and an expansive undercover patio with spectacular ocean views. The downstairs area is being run as a B&B. Extras include an office, large store room, airconditioning throughout, inverters and security shutters.

