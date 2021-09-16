HOT PROPERTY: Noordhoek’s exclusive De Goede Hoop Estate

WHERE: Umdloti, KwaZulu-Natal

PRICE: R9.7m

WHO: Pam Golding Properties

Nestled between palm and milkwood trees, this newly renovated beachfront villa is in a boomed-off section at the far end of North Beach Road with direct beach access. The property has five en suite bedrooms, each with its own balcony, large open-plan living areas and an expansive undercover patio with spectacular ocean views. The downstairs area is being run as a B&B. Extras include an office, large store room, airconditioning throughout, inverters and security shutters.