HOT PROPERTY: Noordhoek’s exclusive De Goede Hoop Estate
This beautifully appointed Cape homestead in Noordhoek’s exclusive De Goede Hoop Estate is set on 2ha with the Silvermine and Chapman’s Peak mountains as a scenic backdrop
WHERE: De Goede Hoop Estate, Cape Town
PRICE: R32.9m
WHO: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty
This beautifully appointed Cape homestead in Noordhoek’s exclusive De Goede Hoop Estate is set on 2ha with the Silvermine and Chapman’s Peak mountains as a scenic backdrop. The main residence has four bedroom suites and multiple living areas, as well as a guest suite with its own entrance. The separate cottage has two bedroom suites, a guest bathroom, Jacuzzi and patio area. Additional features include a heated swimming pool, two boreholes and automated irrigation.
WHERE: Umdloti, KwaZulu-Natal
PRICE: R9.7m
WHO: Pam Golding Properties
Nestled between palm and milkwood trees, this newly renovated beachfront villa is in a boomed-off section at the far end of North Beach Road with direct beach access. The property has five en suite bedrooms, each with its own balcony, large open-plan living areas and an expansive undercover patio with spectacular ocean views. The downstairs area is being run as a B&B. Extras include an office, large store room, airconditioning throughout, inverters and security shutters.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.