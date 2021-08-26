HOT PROPERTY: Camps Bay’s R85m architectural masterpiece

WHERE: Camps Bay, Cape Town

PRICE: R85m

WHO: Seeff

Built over three levels, this architectural masterpiece epitomises modern luxury living. The house has five bedrooms and six bathrooms and features an easy indoor/outdoor flow with 360º ocean and mountain views. Unique features include a remote working space, private lift, 14m lap pool, indoor aquarium, private cinema room, wine cellar, gym and sauna. It also has a separate flatlet and accommodation for three staff.