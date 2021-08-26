News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Camps Bay’s R85m architectural masterpiece

26 August 2021 - 05:00

WHERE: Camps Bay, Cape Town

PRICE: R85m

WHO: Seeff

Built over three levels, this architectural masterpiece epitomises modern luxury living. The house has five bedrooms and six bathrooms and features an easy indoor/outdoor flow with 360º ocean and mountain views. Unique features include a remote working space, private lift, 14m lap pool, indoor aquarium, private cinema room, wine cellar, gym and sauna. It also has a separate flatlet and accommodation for three staff.

WHERE: Waterfall Country Estate

PRICE: R17.5m

WHO: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty

Set in one of Gauteng’s most prestigious lifestyle estates, this designer home offers four en suite bedrooms, a study, multiple living areas and extensive entertainment features, including a sunken pool with a basement area ideal for a cinema room or wine cellar, a customised bar and a leisure lounge with riverfront views. It has four garages, a domestic suite and imported fixtures and finishes.

