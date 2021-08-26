HOT PROPERTY: Camps Bay’s R85m architectural masterpiece
WHERE: Camps Bay, Cape Town
PRICE: R85m
WHO: Seeff
Built over three levels, this architectural masterpiece epitomises modern luxury living. The house has five bedrooms and six bathrooms and features an easy indoor/outdoor flow with 360º ocean and mountain views. Unique features include a remote working space, private lift, 14m lap pool, indoor aquarium, private cinema room, wine cellar, gym and sauna. It also has a separate flatlet and accommodation for three staff.
WHERE: Waterfall Country Estate
PRICE: R17.5m
WHO: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty
Set in one of Gauteng’s most prestigious lifestyle estates, this designer home offers four en suite bedrooms, a study, multiple living areas and extensive entertainment features, including a sunken pool with a basement area ideal for a cinema room or wine cellar, a customised bar and a leisure lounge with riverfront views. It has four garages, a domestic suite and imported fixtures and finishes.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.