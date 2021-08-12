HOT PROPERTY: KZN’s R22m Simbithi Eco-Estate home
WHERE: Simbithi Eco-Estate, KwaZulu-Natal north coast
PRICE: R21.995m
WHO: Seeff
Built over three levels, this custom-crafted home with bespoke finishes offers four en-suite bedroom suites, multiple living areas, a seamless indoor-outdoor flow to two patios for all-season entertaining, and staff quarters.
The generously proportioned property also has a bar, a built-in braai area, a suspended pool and a roof garden with fairway views.
WHERE: Knysna, Western Cape
PRICE: R7.95m
WHO: Re/Max Collection
This immaculate home offers the ultimate in relaxed coastal living. It has five bedrooms, four bathrooms, a gourmet kitchen that opens to a built-in braai area and multiple living rooms, most of which have scenic views of the Knysna lagoon.
Special features include a home gym, one-way glass and state-of-the art technology throughout the home.
