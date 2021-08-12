News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: KZN’s R22m Simbithi Eco-Estate home

12 August 2021 - 05:00

WHERE: Simbithi Eco-Estate, KwaZulu-Natal north coast

PRICE: R21.995m

WHO: Seeff

Built over three levels, this custom-crafted home with bespoke finishes offers four en-suite bedroom suites, multiple living areas, a seamless indoor-outdoor flow to two patios for all-season entertaining, and staff quarters.

The generously proportioned property also has a bar, a built-in braai area, a suspended pool and a roof garden with fairway views.

WHERE: Knysna, Western Cape

PRICE: R7.95m

WHO: Re/Max Collection

This immaculate home offers the ultimate in relaxed coastal living. It has five bedrooms, four bathrooms, a gourmet kitchen that opens to a built-in braai area and multiple living rooms, most of which have scenic views of the Knysna lagoon.

Special features include a home gym, one-way glass and state-of-the art technology throughout the home.

More hot property

HOT PROPERTY: Northcliff’s R10m Japanese-inspired home

This Japanese-inspired home perched atop Northcliff hill has stunning views of Johannesburg
News & Fox
1 week ago

HOT PROPERTY: Steyn City’s R35m The Lakes home

Set in Steyn City’s The Lakes, this property boasts the best in architectural design by SBE Africa and was featured on Top Billing
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

HOT PROPERTY: R31m Ballito home with stunning sea views

This off-the-grid home is situated in an elevated position with stunning sea views and has six en-suite bedrooms, multiple reception areas and an ...
News & Fox
3 weeks ago
