HOT PROPERTY: Historical character in this R23m Dunkeld home
WHERE: Dunkeld, Joburg
PRICE: R23m
WHO: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty
Located between Rosebank and Sandton, this home has been fully renovated but maintains its historical character. The four-bedroom, three-bathroom property is an entertainer’s dream with a lush garden and pool. Special features include parquet floors, high-beamed ceilings, wooden American shutters, a fitted wine room, pizza oven, two staff rooms with own kitchen and bathroom, as well as large self-contained studio/flatlet.
WHERE: Stellenbosch, Western Cape
PRICE: R6.995m
WHO: Pam Golding Properties
The main residence on this property in popular Paradyskloof spans two levels, each with private access and its own kitchen, reception areas, two bedrooms and two bathrooms, making it suitable for multigenerational living. There are also two apartments on the premises: a bachelor flat and a two-bedroom duplex apartment. The property is ideal for an extended family, working from home, or as a rental option.
