HOT PROPERTY: Historical character in this R23m Dunkeld home

07 October 2021 - 05:00

WHERE: Dunkeld, Joburg

PRICE: R23m

WHO: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty

Located between Rosebank and Sandton, this home has been fully renovated but maintains its historical character. The four-bedroom, three-bathroom property is an entertainer’s dream with a lush garden and pool. Special features include parquet floors, high-beamed ceilings, wooden American shutters, a fitted wine room, pizza oven, two staff rooms with own kitchen and bathroom, as well as large self-contained studio/flatlet.

WHERE: Stellenbosch, Western Cape

PRICE: R6.995m

WHO: Pam Golding Properties

The main residence on this property in popular Paradyskloof spans two levels, each with private access and its own kitchen, reception areas, two bedrooms and two bathrooms, making it suitable for multigenerational living. There are also two apartments on the premises: a bachelor flat and a two-bedroom duplex apartment. The property is ideal for an extended family, working from home, or as a rental option.

HOT PROPERTY: R16.9m Val de Vie home

Set at the foot of the Klein Drakenstein mountains between Paarl and Franschhoek, Val de Vie is one of SA's most prestigious lifestyle estates with ...
News & Fox
1 week ago

HOT PROPERTY: Zimbali’s R25m Japanese-inspired home

Nestled in a forest in sought-after Zimbali on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast, this Japanese-inspired home’s tranquil ambiance is enhanced by several ...
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

HOT PROPERTY: Noordhoek’s exclusive De Goede Hoop Estate

This beautifully appointed Cape homestead in Noordhoek’s exclusive De Goede Hoop Estate is set on 2ha with the Silvermine and Chapman’s Peak ...
News & Fox
3 weeks ago
