HOT PROPERTY: Historical character in this R23m Dunkeld home

WHERE: Stellenbosch, Western Cape

PRICE: R6.995m

WHO: Pam Golding Properties

The main residence on this property in popular Paradyskloof spans two levels, each with private access and its own kitchen, reception areas, two bedrooms and two bathrooms, making it suitable for multigenerational living. There are also two apartments on the premises: a bachelor flat and a two-bedroom duplex apartment. The property is ideal for an extended family, working from home, or as a rental option.