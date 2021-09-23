HOT PROPERTY: Zimbali’s R25m Japanese-inspired home
WHERE: Zimbali Coastal Resort, Ballito
PRICE: R25m
WHO: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty
Nestled in a forest in sought-after Zimbali on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast, this Japanese-inspired home’s tranquil ambiance is enhanced by several Koi ponds and water features. The house has four bedroom suites, multiple open-plan living areas and a seamless indoor/outdoor flow. Large windows give bush and ocean views.
WHERE: Dainfern Golf Estate, Joburg
PRICE: R38m
WHO: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty
This contemporary masterpiece is set on a 1,400m² stand and offers the ultimate in luxury estate living. The five-bedroom property has expansive views and offers special features such as a private guest suite, designer kitchen, heated infinity pool and Jacuzzi, sunken fire pit, outdoor kitchen and pizza oven, piped underfloor heating and airconditioning throughout. The house comes with a 50kVA generator and water filtration system, and there is a borehole.
