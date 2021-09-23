News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Zimbali’s R25m Japanese-inspired home

23 September 2021 - 05:00

WHERE: Zimbali Coastal Resort, Ballito

PRICE: R25m

WHO: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty

Nestled in a forest in sought-after Zimbali on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast, this Japanese-inspired home’s tranquil ambiance is enhanced by several Koi ponds and water features. The house has four bedroom suites, multiple open-plan living areas and a seamless indoor/outdoor flow. Large windows give bush and ocean views.

WHERE: Dainfern Golf Estate, Joburg

PRICE: R38m

WHO: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty

This contemporary masterpiece is set on a 1,400m² stand and offers the ultimate in luxury estate living. The five-bedroom property has expansive views and offers special features such as a private guest suite, designer kitchen, heated infinity pool and Jacuzzi, sunken fire pit, outdoor kitchen and pizza oven, piped underfloor heating and airconditioning throughout. The house comes with a 50kVA generator and water filtration system, and there is a borehole.

HOT PROPERTY: Noordhoek’s exclusive De Goede Hoop Estate

This beautifully appointed Cape homestead in Noordhoek’s exclusive De Goede Hoop Estate is set on 2ha with the Silvermine and Chapman’s Peak ...
News & Fox
1 week ago

HOT PROPERTY: Fresnaye’s R120m state-of-the-art home

Designed by architect Marvin Farr, this home in Avenue Deauville spans three levels and offers nine en-suite bedrooms, multiple formal and informal ...
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

HOT PROPERTY: Unit for sale in Cape Town’s President Hotel

The apartment offers lock-up-and-go Bantry Bay beachfront living with access to the complex’s swimming pools and gardens
News & Fox
3 weeks ago

HOT PROPERTY: Camps Bay’s R85m architectural masterpiece

Built over three levels, this architectural masterpiece epitomises modern luxury living
News & Fox
4 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
PODCAST: Ramaphosa’s impossible job for Mavuso ...
News & Fox
2.
Who is buying SA’s for-sale homes
News & Fox
3.
A bad week for Jacob Zuma
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
4.
The Gordon Institute of Business Science tailors ...
News & Fox
5.
ENTREPRENEUR: Maryana Iskander — a Joburg Texan ...
News & Fox / Entrepreneurs

Related Articles

HOT PROPERTY: Knysna’s R19.85m guesthouse

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: KZN’s R22m Simbithi Eco-Estate home

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Northcliff’s R10m Japanese-inspired home

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Steyn City’s R35m The Lakes home

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: R31m Ballito home with stunning sea views

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Mpumalanga’s R7m Hotel Malaga

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: R7.25m Dainfern Golf Estate home

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Centurion’s R9.8m Copperleaf Estate

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Relaxed coastal living in Cape Town’s Misty Cliffs

News & Fox / Hot Property

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.