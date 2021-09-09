News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Fresnaye’s R120m state-of-the-art home

09 September 2021 - 05:00

WHERE: Fresnaye, Cape Town

PRICE: R120m

WHO: Seeff

Designed by architect Marvin Farr, this home in Avenue Deauville spans three levels and offers nine en-suite bedrooms, multiple formal and informal living areas and an expansive outside entertainment and bar area. The property is in an elevated position and provides spectacular mountain, ocean and city views. It also has a dine-in wine cellar for 20 people, a gym, a sauna, a large pool and a private tennis court.

WHERE: River Club, Johannesburg

PRICE: R11.895m

WHO: Jawitz Properties

Situated in a boomed enclave in Sandton, this opulent home is on a 3,000m² panhandle stand with private access to The River Club Golf Course. The house overlooks the ninth hole and has four bedrooms, 5½ bathrooms and generously proportioned living areas. Additional features include a cigar lounge/wine cellar, a study and a gourmet kitchen, as well as multiple patios that flow to a heated pool and jacuzzi.

HOT PROPERTY: Unit for sale in Cape Town’s President Hotel

The apartment offers lock-up-and-go Bantry Bay beachfront living with access to the complex’s swimming pools and gardens
News & Fox
1 week ago

HOT PROPERTY: Camps Bay’s R85m architectural masterpiece

Built over three levels, this architectural masterpiece epitomises modern luxury living
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

HOT PROPERTY: Knysna’s R19.85m guesthouse

Run as a guesthouse for the past 11 years, this property has a prime position on the Knysna Heads with panoramic ocean views
News & Fox
3 weeks ago

HOT PROPERTY: KZN’s R22m Simbithi Eco-Estate home

Built over three levels, this custom-crafted home with bespoke finishes offers four en-suite bedroom suites, multiple living areas, a seamless ...
News & Fox
4 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Zuma: Calling in sick
News & Fox / Trending
2.
State bungle leaves arms firms in the lurch
News & Fox
3.
GDP: Is that the sound of champagne corks?
News & Fox
4.
PODCAST: The day the TV went black​
News & Fox
5.
ENTREPRENEUR: Valomate CEO Sarah Louw is filling ...
News & Fox / Entrepreneurs

Related Articles

HOT PROPERTY: Northcliff’s R10m Japanese-inspired home

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Steyn City’s R35m The Lakes home

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: R31m Ballito home with stunning sea views

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Mpumalanga’s R7m Hotel Malaga

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: R7.25m Dainfern Golf Estate home

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Centurion’s R9.8m Copperleaf Estate

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Relaxed coastal living in Cape Town’s Misty Cliffs

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: R27.5m Bishopscourt 3-storey home

News & Fox / Hot Property

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.