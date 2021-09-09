HOT PROPERTY: Fresnaye’s R120m state-of-the-art home
WHERE: Fresnaye, Cape Town
PRICE: R120m
WHO: Seeff
Designed by architect Marvin Farr, this home in Avenue Deauville spans three levels and offers nine en-suite bedrooms, multiple formal and informal living areas and an expansive outside entertainment and bar area. The property is in an elevated position and provides spectacular mountain, ocean and city views. It also has a dine-in wine cellar for 20 people, a gym, a sauna, a large pool and a private tennis court.
WHERE: River Club, Johannesburg
PRICE: R11.895m
WHO: Jawitz Properties
Situated in a boomed enclave in Sandton, this opulent home is on a 3,000m² panhandle stand with private access to The River Club Golf Course. The house overlooks the ninth hole and has four bedrooms, 5½ bathrooms and generously proportioned living areas. Additional features include a cigar lounge/wine cellar, a study and a gourmet kitchen, as well as multiple patios that flow to a heated pool and jacuzzi.
