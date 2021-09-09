HOT PROPERTY: Fresnaye’s R120m state-of-the-art home

WHERE: Fresnaye, Cape Town

PRICE: R120m

WHO: Seeff

Designed by architect Marvin Farr, this home in Avenue Deauville spans three levels and offers nine en-suite bedrooms, multiple formal and informal living areas and an expansive outside entertainment and bar area. The property is in an elevated position and provides spectacular mountain, ocean and city views. It also has a dine-in wine cellar for 20 people, a gym, a sauna, a large pool and a private tennis court.