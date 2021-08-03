PODCAST: Why is clean energy just so, well, exhausting?

If you’re about to buy a new car do you stay with petrol or do the environmentally right thing and go electric? On the face of it, not the most complex of decisions, except that the electric car you’re buying now might be obsolete sooner than you think if proponents of hydrogen fuel cell power get their way.

Hydrogen is so cool and the only by-product of a 100km drag race in a hydrogen-powered car might be a litre of water — what comes out of the exhaust is H2O.

Listen in to this edition of Podcasts from the Edge as Peter Bruce gets an education from auto industry writer and consultant Alexander Parker on what to do with his Toyota Hilux.