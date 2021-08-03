News & Fox

PODCAST: Why is clean energy just so, well, exhausting?

03 August 2021 - 06:00

If you’re about to buy a new car do you stay with petrol or do the environmentally right thing and go electric? On the face of it, not the most complex of decisions, except that the electric car you’re buying now might be obsolete sooner than you think if proponents of hydrogen fuel cell power get their way.

Hydrogen is so cool and the only by-product of a 100km drag race in a hydrogen-powered car might be a litre of water — what comes out of the exhaust is H2O.

Listen in to this edition of Podcasts from the Edge as Peter Bruce gets an education from auto industry writer and consultant Alexander Parker on what to do with his Toyota Hilux.

BMW to launch hydrogen-powered X5s next year

Prototypes being tested on European roads emit only water vapour
1 month ago

Hyundai turns attention away from cars that use fossil fuels

The company will slash the number of combustion engine models in its line-up, sources say
2 months ago

DAVID FURLONGER: At last, an electric framework

Government gets serious about preparing the SA motor industry for a new-energy future
2 months ago

Daimler and Volvo join forces on hydrogen-powered fuel cells

The two heavy-truck companies want to become a fuel-cell leader and plan to start ramping up production in Europe in 2025
3 months ago
