IDC and DBSA back Mashudu Ramano’s fuel cell energy firm
Local production will ensure that the technology and intellectual property is SA-based
07 September 2020 - 19:11
State-owned financiers the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) and the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) are backing fuel cell technology in SA through a R50m investment in Mitochondria, a company founded and headed by prominent businessperson Mashudu Ramano.
The funding of Mitochondria Energy Company, a sustainable energy services company, will enable the completion of the bankable feasibility study of a stationary fuel cell energy solution, say the development financiers.
