Hydrogen fuel-cell maker Plug Power accounting errors knock shares

US-based company, which has soared more than 1,400% in the past year, tumbles 12%

17 March 2021 - 17:42 Michael Bellusci
Plug Power’s accounting errors sent shares of the hydrogen fuel-cell maker plunging on Wednesday, dragging down its peers.

The New York-based company, which has soared more than 1,400% in the past year, tumbled 12%. Its industry counterparts Ballard Power Systems and FuelCell Energy also slipped, with the latter posting a first-quarter revenue miss this week.

Plug Power said it found accounting errors in results for 2018, 2019 and the first three quarters of 2020. The disclosure is a setback for the company, which has struck a series of partnerships with companies including Renault and South Korea’s SK Group. It also came at a time when growth stocks have been hit by the climb in bond yields. The WilderHill Clean Energy Index has gained just about 1% in 2021, after a surge of more than 200% in 2020.

“Any time a company needs to restate results, investors shoot first and ask questions later,” said Jeffrey Osborne, a New York-based analyst at Cowen, who maintained a buy-equivalent rating, with a price target of $75 for the shares.

B Riley’s Christopher Souther also see a buying opportunity for Plug Power, while Truist Securities downgraded Plug to a hold recommendation.

“Following these disclosures, we expect limited opportunity for outperformance in the near-term,” Truist Securities’ analysts said in a note to clients. “While the company reiterated long-term targets and the accounting issues appear transitory in nature, we see limited upside until resolution.”

Investors piled into alternative energy stocks leading into President Joe Biden’s victory, and are now facing concern over high-flying valuations. Hydrogen has been touted as an alternative form of energy, while some participants remain unconvinced. Carlyle International Energy Partners recently called hydrogen power a “bubble”.

Bloomberg

Gates-backed startup joins the race to make green hydrogen cheaper

Demand grows for potential carbon-free fuel to replace coal, oil and natural gas
1 week ago

With the end in sight for fossil fuels, even the API puts a price on carbon emissions

The motives of the American Petroleum Institute, a long-time and staunch ally of the fossil-fuel industry, may be more about fear of Biden policies ...
1 week ago

Climate change: solutions might be worse than the problem

Expecting nations to stop using cheap fossil-fuel energy won’t succeed. We need innovation
2 weeks ago

Ramano’s green hydrogen dream for SA

Fuel-cell project has become the starting point for a plant to establish a ‘hydrogen valley’
1 month ago

