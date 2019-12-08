It’s time to pay up for climate devastation

It is become one of the most divisive issues in climate talks, since expectations are rising with every storm and the richest nations are concerned they’re being asked to write a blank cheque.

A series of powerful storms in 2019 added urgency into the debate. In March, for example, Cyclone Idai tore through several African countries including Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe, killing more than 1,300 people. Hurricane Dorian sat atop the Bahamas for days in August, leaving behind the Caribbean nation’s worst-ever disaster, with a reported $3bn in damage. That saw a dip in visits to its idyllic beaches, reducing its GDP by 25% in the wake of the storm, according to the World Meteorological Organisation.

For Belize, another country known for spectacular beaches, the problem is especially acute. The Central American nation is in the throes of a drought that caused a partial state of emergency. The UN’s International Panel on Climate Change projects sea levels could rise as much as 1.1m within the lifetime of children born today, which would wipe out 73% of the country’s major hotels and holiday destinations.

“We stand on the front line of climate change, and once you lose the front line you lose everything,” Janine Coye-Felson, deputy permanent representative of Belize to the UN, said in an interview.

While richer nations could absorb that sort of impact, it hits places such as Belize harder. Like many other developing nations, its economy relies on tourism and agriculture. With a GDP of just $1.9bn in 2018, there is not much room for unaccountable climate damage.

Climate-related disasters in high income countries caused $1.4-trillion in economic losses over the past 20 years, which shaved just 0.4% off economic activity, according to the UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction. In developing nations, $21bn of losses cut output by almost 2%.

Those risks are growing. The reinsurance company Munich Re counted a record $160bn of losses from natural disasters in 2018. That included $57bn for tropical storms and $24bn for wildfires.

It is increasingly one of the most prominent issues in the developing world, making it a central issue at the UN meeting. Some countries at the UN talks are focused mainly on the loss and damage mechanism, sensing it is already too late to rein in the greenhouse gas pollution causing the problem.

“Developing countries are looking for a way forward to have a serious political discussions about finance,” said Alden Meyer, who has been tracking the UN talks for more than two decades at the Union of Concerned Scientists, US nonprofit group. “If there’s no progress, that’s going to be a pretty big issue for them. There’ll be a lot of anger.”

For African nations, severe drought upset agricultural cycles, driving up food price inflation 6% this summer. The cost of maize, used to prepare food in most Kenyan homes, rose as much as 25% in July, pushing over 600,000 people into “acute malnutrition”, according to the Kenyan Government’s 2019 rains season assessment report.