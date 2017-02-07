Downbeat surveys suggest post-Brexit UK consumer spending could slow

London — The first post-Brexit vote cracks may be emerging in consumer spending, the cornerstone of Britain’s economy, with a series of downbeat retail surveys suggesting inflation pressures are starting to weigh on households.

Britain’s economy outperformed expectations after the June 23 vote to leave the EU, ending 2016 with the fastest growth among all its large, advanced-economy peers.

But economists polled by Reuters think the economy will slow markedly this year, mainly as consumer spending looks set to weaken under the strain of higher prices with the pound falling nearly 20% slump against the dollar.

Gauges of retail sales — which can be volatile month to month and sometimes contradict each other — now point in the same direction, potentially an early sign that a slowdown may be starting.

The British Retail Consortium (BRC) said on Tuesday that retail sales in cash terms rose at the weakest pace for any November-January period since 2008-09, when Britain’s economy was at a low point after the financial crisis.

The Confederation of British Industry’s retail sales balance for January reflected the sharpest one-month drop since records began in 1983. A European Commission survey of the retail sector and data for December also weakened.

Bank of England officials will see the figures as justifying their view that household spending seems set to weaken from last year, despite rowing back on some of its more pessimistic forecasts after the Brexit vote.

Last week, BoE governor Mark Carney admitted the central bank was wrong-footed by the strength of consumer spending, thanks to a strong labour market and cheap credit.

"Now that dynamic will start to be tested as this year progresses," he told reporters after the BoE’s policy decision on Thursday. He stressed that the outlook for wages would be key.

For most economists, the only question is how much consumer spending will ebb in coming months, given that it has been driven by rising wages, which will be countered by inflation.

Adding to the question marks is the possibility that consumers may have front-loaded spending to pre-empt higher prices or take advantage of record low interest rates to borrow now rather than later.

"I think it’s worth saying that all of these should make me relatively pessimistic about what happens this year," said London School of Economics professor Charles Bean, a former BoE deputy governor.

Rsing prices are doubtless on the minds of consumers, a source of concern as their spending accounted for 63% of economic activity in 2015.

Google Trends data show that "inflation" as a search-engine term hit an almost five-year high early this year. Consumer-sentiment surveys by data firm Markit and the European Commission have found rising concern about inflation.

BRC survey and Kantar Worldpanel supermarket data published on Tuesday suggested consumers are paying more for essential goods, suggesting discretionary spending may falter soon.

"The strength of retail sales in the autumn — which prevented GDP growth from slowing after the referendum — appears to have reflected consumers bringing forward expenditure from 2017, due to anticipated price rises," said economist Samuel Tombs of Pantheon Macroeconomics.

