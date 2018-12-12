Detained Canadian in China probed for ‘harming state security’ after Huawei arrest

The Canadian government has said it saw no explicit link to the Huawei case.

“Canadian citizen Michael John Kovrig was on December 10 investigated in accordance with the law by the Beijing State Security Bureau on suspicion of engaging in activities that harm China’s state security,” the newspaper said in a brief report.

The case is continuing to be investigated, it added without elaborating.

Accusations of harming state security could cover a wide range of suspected crimes, and in China are often vague when first levelled.

The International Crisis Group, a think-tank focused on conflict resolution, said in an earlier statement Kovrig was detained by state security officials in Beijing on Monday night. Diplomats in China said the apparent involvement of the secretive state security ministry, which engages in domestic counter-espionage work, among other things, suggests the government could be looking at levelling spying accusations.

However, International Crisis Group president and CEO Robert Malley said the group did not engage in such activity.

“I don’t want to speculate as to what’s behind it, but I am prepared to be categorical about what’s not behind it, and what’s not behind it is any illegal activity or endangering of Chinese national security,” Malley said, before the state media report came out. “Everything we do is transparent, it’s on our website. We don’t engage in secretive work, in confidential work.”

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lu Kang, also speaking earlier in the day, said he had nothing he could say on the details of the case. He said the International Crisis Group was not registered in China as a nongovernment organisation and Kovrig could have broken Chinese law.