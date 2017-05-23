Madoff Fund pays millions to administrator’s firm but nothing to victims
New York — A firm hired by the US to distribute $4bn to victims of Bernard Madoff’s Ponzi scheme has racked up $38.8m in billings over four years. The investors are still waiting for their first cheques, though.
The justice department disclosed its payments to Richard Breeden, the Madoff Victim Fund administrator, in response to a Freedom of Information Act request by Bloomberg News. Breeden’s fees, which are being paid from cash in the fund, cover the work he did in 2016.
The delay highlights how eight-and-a-half years after Madoff’s arrest investors are still scrambling to recover money from a US fund that was announced with great fanfare. Victims have recovered billions of dollars from another fund, but they have yet to be made whole.
"It’s very frustrating that people are making money off us like this, using money that was recovered for victims," said Daphne Brogdon, a Food Network personality, whose family lost about $5m in the Madoff scam. "They’re eating away at whatever percentage we could possibly get."
A message left with a representative of Breeden’s firm, RCB Fund Services, was not returned. Justice department spokesperson Dawn Dearden declined to comment on the fees or claims process but pointed to information on the fund’s website.
"We now expect that the initial distribution will take place sometime in 2017 and will be larger than we originally had anticipated," Breeden, a former chairman of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), wrote on the website.
Picower’s billions
The compensation fund was created in December 2012 to repay thousands of Madoff’s victims after the US seized $2.4bn from the estate of one of his biggest investors, the late Jeffry Picower. The fund grew by $1.7bn following a 2014 forfeiture deal with Madoff’s bank, JPMorgan Chase, which was accused of turning a blind eye to the scam.
Breeden estimated in February 2016 that as many as 40,000 victims would get initial payments by the end of that year. They didn’t. An update on the website in January cited the time-consuming claims process and issues with inadequate paperwork from some victims.
The justice department was "notoriously slow" at making decisions on forfeited assets, said Jon Barooshian, a white-collar defence lawyer at Bowditch and Dewey in Boston who has dealt with forfeiture issues.
"I’m surprised it’s taking so long, but I don’t know if the fault will fall at Richard Breeden’s feet. It might be more of an internal [justice department] issue," said Barooshian, who is not involved in the Madoff case.
Picard payouts
By comparison, Irving Picard, who is overseeing the liquidation of Madoff’s firm, has paid out more than $9bn since 2009. Picard, a lawyer at Baker and Hostetler, brought numerous lawsuits to recover assets, and his fund is administered separately from Breeden’s under different US laws.
Picard has racked up considerable fees himself, telling ABC News in 2015 that his firm might collect as much as $1bn when all is done. He called it a "very good return on an investment". His fees are paid by the industry-financed Securities Investor Protection Corporation rather than from money recovered for victims.
Heather Wlodek, a spokesperson for Baker and Hostetler, declined to comment.
Breeden will eventually make recommendations to the justice department’s Money Laundering and Asset Recovery Section on which claims to pay and which to deny. His firm had already been paid the $38.8m in fees, the justice department said.
Madoff pleaded guilty to fraud in 2009 and is serving a 150-year sentence. His victims lost a combined $17.5bn in principal, although their final account statements totalled about $64bn including profit from bogus trades.
Direct accounts
Picard accepted claims only from Madoff’s direct account holders. That meant customers of so-called feeder funds, which directed cash to Madoff’s firm for years, were not eligible. Feeder funds could, however, file claims with Picard and repay their investors if they received payments from the trustee.
Breeden accepted claims from all Madoff investors, including feeder funds. That increased the amount of work, particularly because Madoff’s records do not have any information about feeder-fund customers that could be used to verify claims.
In 2013, the fund’s website said the process "is moving forward toward necessary decisions in the relatively near term". A year ago, Breeden said he was preparing to recommend approval of more than 25,000 claims covering almost $4bn in losses, but he did not say when checks might go out. He also said the fund would recommend denial of more than 7,500 claims covering more than $25bn of claimed losses that did not satisfy requirements of the plan.
Breeden was hired months after distributing more than $728m to about 8,500 Adelphia Communications victims, which he described as "the largest single distribution of forfeited assets to victims in department of justice history".
He served in similar roles after the collapses of Enron and WorldCom.
Bloomberg
