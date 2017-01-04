LEGAL FALLOUT
Madoff case shows investors how to keep Ponzi profits
Court decisions have favoured investors who profited from the scam — not Bernard Madoff’s victims
New York — The legal fallout from Bernard Madoff’s fraud includes an ironic twist: a road map for investors wanting to hold on to profits that seem too good to be true.
In the eight years since Madoff’s arrest, court decisions have favoured investors who profited from the scam, damping the hopes of trustee Irving Picard to return more to Madoff’s victims, who had lost $17.5bn in principal, legal experts say.
At the core of the disputes is how far Picard can go to make the scheme’s investors whole.
"The rulings all lower the risk associated with investing in something that might be a Ponzi scheme," said Anthony Casey, a University of Chicago law school professor. "Some of these were inevitable conclusions of law. The courts weren’t necessarily being lenient to the big institutions. It just happens to help the wealthier investors."
Picard and his team of lawyers have recovered about 65 cents on the dollar — more than expected after the collapse of the biggest Ponzi scheme in US history. And while the trustee’s recovery efforts continue on multiple fronts including suits against some of Madoff’s biggest investors, the rulings took billions of dollars off the table and made a 100% return seem impossible.
They also provide a cheat sheet for investors on how to hold on to suspiciously robust returns should it turn out they are the fruits of a fraud. Amanda Remus, a spokeswoman for Picard, declined to comment.
Cash Out Of Reach
Madoff customers who invested through offshore feeder funds — and whose profits were transferred to an overseas account before the scam collapsed — did not need to return them, US bankruptcy judge in Manhattan Stuart Bernstein ruled in November. Their cash should stay out of reach in deference to local jurisdictions, according to the decision, meaning victims must turn to non-US courts to recover funds.
The ruling, which may be appealed against, rejected the trustee’s claim that investors including many US citizens, should be subject to US law because they knew their money was going to be invested with Madoff’s New York-based company. It also took about $2bn off the table for Picard from about 100 cases.
The decision "creates a big loophole", Casey said. "That’s a very straightforward way to reduce your risk if you’re a sophisticated investor."
That situation benefited early Madoff investors such as Koch Industries, the company run by billionaire brothers Charles and David Koch. They invested in an offshore feeder fund that placed money with Madoff’s firm, and the ruling allows them to keep more than $20m they had withdrawn when they closed their account three years before the Ponzi scheme collapsed.
"The court has made it easier for people to benefit from cheating and keep stolen money," said Tamar Frankel, a Boston University law professor.
Clawbacks Limited
Picard sued hundreds of Madoff customers who withdrew more money from their accounts than they deposited but were not accused of knowing about the fraud. The claims are typical in bankruptcy cases, allowing companies to get back money they transferred out in the years before they were insolvent.
In December 2014, the federal appeals court in Manhattan backed a lower-court ruling that Picard was allowed to recover only two years’ worth of withdrawals instead of six — the period he thought was available. The court said because the payouts Madoff’s firm made were "in connection with a securities contract", clawbacks were limited to two years.
The ruling blocked off another $4.3bn from Picard, and it was a boon to Madoff’s early investors, some of whom had been taking profits from bogus trades for two decades or more.
The two-year clawback limit makes it easier for investors to keep more fictitious profit, as long as it is earned over a long period.
Bloomberg
