Madoff case shows investors how to keep Ponzi profits

New York — The legal fallout from Bernard Madoff’s fraud includes an ironic twist: a road map for investors wanting to hold on to profits that seem too good to be true.

In the eight years since Madoff’s arrest, court decisions have favoured investors who profited from the scam, damping the hopes of trustee Irving Picard to return more to Madoff’s victims, who had lost $17.5bn in principal, legal experts say.

At the core of the disputes is how far Picard can go to make the scheme’s investors whole.

"The rulings all lower the risk associated with investing in something that might be a Ponzi scheme," said Anthony Casey, a University of Chicago law school professor. "Some of these were inevitable conclusions of law. The courts weren’t necessarily being lenient to the big institutions. It just happens to help the wealthier investors."

Picard and his team of lawyers have recovered about 65 cents on the dollar — more than expected after the collapse of the biggest Ponzi scheme in US history. And while the trustee’s recovery efforts continue on multiple fronts including suits against some of Madoff’s biggest investors, the rulings took billions of dollars off the table and made a 100% return seem impossible.

They also provide a cheat sheet for investors on how to hold on to suspiciously robust returns should it turn out they are the fruits of a fraud. Amanda Remus, a spokeswoman for Picard, declined to comment.

Cash Out Of Reach

Madoff customers who invested through offshore feeder funds — and whose profits were transferred to an overseas account before the scam collapsed — did not need to return them, US bankruptcy judge in Manhattan Stuart Bernstein ruled in November. Their cash should stay out of reach in deference to local jurisdictions, according to the decision, meaning victims must turn to non-US courts to recover funds.