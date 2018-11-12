UBS fraudster Kweku Adoboli a step closer to being deported to Ghana

London — Former UBS trader Kweku Adoboli, who was convicted for causing a $2.3bn loss at the bank, was detained for a second time when reporting to police Monday, a setback as he fights deportation to Ghana.

Adoboli was arrested when he reported for a regular appearance at a police station in Glasgow, supporters said on Twitter. It is likely that he will go to a detention centre in London to prepare for being sent to Ghana, ending a saga that has gripped the UK financial community for nearly a decade.

Adoboli was attempting to challenge a decision by the home office to deport him under UK rules that say foreign nationals sentenced to more than four years in prison should be sent back to their country of birth. He left Ghana at the age of four.

The former banker, who was convicted of two counts of fraud for causing the multibillion-dollar loss at UBS’s London unit, was released from prison in 2015. He has lived in Britain since he was 12, but does not hold British citizenship.

He had been detained and was literally hours away from deportation in September before a judge agreed to review the issue and granted Adoboli bail a few weeks later. But the judge dismissed the case October 24, putting him back in legal limbo.

Nick Hopewell-Smith, a spokesperson for Adoboli, declined to immediately comment on the situation.

Bloomberg